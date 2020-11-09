First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms possible Wednesday into Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Periods of heavy rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Scattered showers are set to arrive early Wednesday morning for our far western counties then become more widespread as we approach the late afternoon into the evening. A few storms will be possible late afternoon and again early Thursday when the front moves through the area.
The risk for severe storms is low because there will be little instability (fuel) for storms.
This is what it could look like Thursday 5 a.m.:
A widespread one inch rainfall is likely with many locations potentially pushing toward two to three inches of rain. The forecast model (below) shows the higher end of this rainfall potential.
If higher rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are reached, there would be a risk for flooding in poor drainage areas and rivers/streams. This would be for Thursday morning, so any commutes please use caution.
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this potential for heavy rain and storms.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.