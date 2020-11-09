Chesapeake Bay Program puts numbers on climate change-related pollution

Among the climate change-related factors likely to affect how much pollution ends up in the Chesapeake Bay are increased rainfall, rising air and ocean temperatures, changes in the area covered by wetlands and increasing salinity, said King. And while some of these global shifts “are actually positive” for bay health and could offset other more negative impacts, she added, ultimately the net result is expected to be millions of more pounds of nitrogen flowing into the bay. Excess amounts of this nutrient, which along with phosphorus and sediment are a major focus of cleanup efforts, cause algal blooms in water bodies that block light and cut off oxygen to plants and animals, leading to widespread die-offs.