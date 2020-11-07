Virginia voters react to Biden’s 2020 election victory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Joe Biden’s message since election night has been focused on calls for unity, but since news broke Saturday afternoon of the former vice president’s win in his home state of Pennsylvania, safely securing the presidency, there have been divisive ideological clashes among Trump supporters in Richmond who believe the election was somehow fraudulent and those who believe the election was won fairly.
Dozen’s of Trump supporters who attended a Stop the Steal Rally in front of the Capitol building in Richmond chanted ‘Stop the steal! Stop the steal,' as various political figures, including Senator Amanda Chase, spoke about what they believe to be widespread voter fraud which turned the election in Biden’s favor.
“We’re very, very confident that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump,” said one demonstrator.
“They did it in Michigan, they did it in Wisconsin, their cheating scheme was just too obvious, it was so blatant,” said another Trump supporter.
Hours into the Stop the Steal Rally, the Trump demonstrators were met by counter-protestors and other individuals who believe that the 2020 election was carried out legally.
“It’s like our former president is trying to keep stealing attention, stealing attention that he’s no longer our president and that the system worked... just not in his favor this time," said Breon Corbett.
“I was pretty psyched up, I was happy. I was over at my sister’s house, and I spread the news to them,” said James Kelly.
James Kelly believes that mail-in ballots have been baselessly called into question this election cycle and that everyone’s vote has a right to be counted.
“They’re getting all upset like we’re stealing stuff, but when you have COVID going on and you have these provisional ballots coming in by mail - what those don’t count now? Apparently, they don’t to these guys,” said Kelly. “You count the votes and the votes say what they are. If you want to recount them, that’s fine, but at the end of the day, this is what America is about, it’s about democracy, it’s about the people... and at the end of the day, the votes speak for themselves.”
But other Trump supporters at the rally like Richmond resident Collin Christovish said that with the record-breaking number of mail-in ballots as a result of the pandemic that there needs to be more scrutiny in the counting process.
“If things turn out to be fair and square then that’s OK. We will accept the results of the election, but I think that there is enough reasonable doubt at this point that we need to be sure of what’s happening and I think that there’s more that can be done to give us that assurance that everything is acceptable,” said Christovich. “I think an unprecedented election calls for unprecedented levels of scrutiny.”
Despite the clashes, some voters say they are ready to move on for what’s next for the presidency.
“We just go to the polls and vote, and the results showed that our president-elect broke the record for the popular vote and that’s the way it should be,” said Corbett. “I’m just ready to move on and have our country united again, or at least have our country united for once because it’s never been united."
“You can be emotional about it, but that doesn’t change what the tally is,” said Kelly.
