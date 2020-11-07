Virginia Democrats and Republicans respond to election of President-Elect Joe Biden

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Democrats are celebrating the election of President-Elect Joe Biden and now they’re ready to get to work.
Once the race for the white house was called, the praise from top Virginia Biden supporters came rolling in. Governor Ralph Northam and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax both taking to social media to remark on a historic moment and the challenges ahead.
Top Biden surrogate and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says Biden’s administration will help every day Virginians.
“What we need to do to build that post-COVID economy and obviously here in Virginia with al the military asserts and so forth but how do we bring ourselves out of this. Infrastructure I think right off the box, Henry, we’re going to have probably a $2 trillion infrastructure bill. Getting people back to work,” said McAuliffe.
Biden took Virginia and its 13 electoral college votes on election night by about ten points. But still almost two-million Virginians voted for Donald Trump.
The race was called as State Senator Amanda Chase, (R) 11th District, held a small rally near the State Capitol headlined “Stop the Steal.”
“I do believe this election was stolen from our president by democrats who have created laws and put them on the books, pass them, have a democratic governor sign them into law to create more confusion on Election Day,” said Chase.
And while more people voted in this election than ever, one thing is still very clear, we remain a divided country.
