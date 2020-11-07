On This Day: Lewis and Clark mistakenly believe they reached the Pacific Ocean

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, Nov. 7, 1805: After a long and arduous 18-month journey, Lewis and Clark mistakenly believe they’ve reached their ultimate goal.
Meriweather Lewis wrote in his journal, “Great joy in camp, we are in a view of the ocean. This Pacific Ocean which we have been so long anxious to see.”
Lewis and his co-commander William Clark were both Virginians and they were not yet at the Pacific Ocean.
Learn all about their long journey — including stories you never learned in school — from Dr. Gregory Smithers, a history professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Episode 5 of Season 4:
