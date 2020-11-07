Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 2 COVID-19 deaths in Central Va. reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 190,873 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 2,103 case increase from Friday.
The state totals stand at 3,704 deaths with 13,022 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,986,354 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 6.0 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,353.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 29,037 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,548 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,558 cases, 440 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,833 cases, 514 hospitalizations, 241 deaths
- Richmond: 5,665 cases, 468 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,842 cases, 136 hospitalizations, 46 deaths
- Petersburg: 994 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 355 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
There was one new death reported in Henrico on Saturday. One new death was reported in Hanover.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
