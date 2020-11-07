Northam, Va. Democrats congratulate President-elect Biden

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph North congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday after the former vice president was announced the next leader of the U.S.
“It’s time to come together as a nation to address our challenges and move our country forward,” Northam, a Democrat, said in a tweet.
Biden and running-mate Kamala Harris were projected to be the winners of the Nov. 3 presidential election after securing an additional 20 Electoral Votes in Pennsylvania. The battleground state brought Biden to 273 Electoral College votes.
The Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker said voters were “fed up” with President Donald Trump and “incompetent” Republican leadership in a statement about Biden’s win.
“Democrats never lost focus,” Swecker said. “We spent months talking to voters about the issues that matter most: ending the COVID-19 pandemic, fixing our nation’s health care system, getting our economy back on track, tackling climate change, rooting out systemic racism, and so much more.”
Swecker said reelecting U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., and other Democrat representatives in Congress made her proud.
“It’s no secret that Virginia is a blue Commonwealth now, and yet our work is far from over,” Swecker said. “As we move forward, our focus turns to protecting and building on the important victories we’ve had recently. But if the past few years are any indication, Virginians are more than up to the task.”
Sen Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said the election of Biden and Harris marked “a proud moment for America.” The Virginia candidate for governor said the country “made history” by electing Harris as the first woman vice president.
“So many girls – especially girls of color – will be able to look up at the Biden-Harris administration,” McClellan said. “When my daughter, Samantha, is old enough to vote, she’ll never have to doubt whether America is ready for her leadership.”
