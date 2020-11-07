How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden

November 7, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden just won the presidency. That may turn out to be the easy part.

The president-elect already was braced to deal with the worst health crisis the nation has seen in more than a century and the economic havoc it has wreaked.

Now, he has to build a government while contending with a Senate that could stay in GOP hands, a House that will feature fewer Democratic allies and a public that includes more than 70 million people who would prefer that President Donald Trump keep the job.

There’s also the looming question of whether Trump, who has claimed the election was being stolen from him, will cooperate.

