Forecast: Warm weather continues through the weekend

Early morning fog both today and tomorrow will be followed by sunshine each day.
SATURDAY: Early morning fog then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Morning fog again then turning mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few light showers late in the day and at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Eta will not impact Virginia directly, stalling over the northern Gulf next week, but upper winds will transport large plumes of rainfall northward over much of the East Coast. Our rain chances also increase as a cold front approaches us around the same time.
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Very humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Showers likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance: 50%)
