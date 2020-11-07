EXPLAINER: Why AP called Nevada for Biden

EXPLAINER: Why AP called Nevada for Biden
Voters waits to be allowed in to check or fix their ballots at the Clark County Election Department after the Nov. 3 elections, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Source: Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press | November 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 1:54 PM

(AP) - The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Nevada’s presidential contest Saturday, after a new batch of ballots released by state election officials gave the former vice president a more than 2 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump.

Counting votes in Nevada has been a slow going process.

Though 88 percent of the expected vote has been tabulated, mail ballots postmarked by the Nov. 3 election day can be counted until Tuesday.

And there were tens of thousands of provisional ballots left to be counted.

The AP called the race for Biden after a ballots released Saturday, nearly all of which were from Clark County, a Democratic area where most of the state’s voters live, confirmed that Trump could not catch his lead.

