Virginia Tech establishes a Warm Line to help with COVID and election stress

“Seeing the divisions of the country, seeing how divided we are that had added to it and then the uncertainty of this election. We are used to knowing the results of an election that night or the next morning at least. This is the third day and it is probably going to go on for a bit longer and I think people’s ability to cope with stress is just - we are getting exhausted,” said Ellie Sturgis the interim director for Cook Counseling Center.