Virginia men taken into custody in possible plot to attack Pennsylvania Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being tallied in Philadelphia.
Senior law enforcement officials tell NBC station WCAU that they were tipped off to the duo who were seen driving a silver colored Hummer truck and were possibly armed.
The men, who police have not identified, have yet to be charged with any crime.
Police have not confirmed if any weapons were found.
This comes as ballots continue to be counted in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as Americans wait to see who will be the next President of the United States.
