Unique Richmond Marathon set to get underway

Instead of starting and finishing nestled in downtown Richmond and traveling the surrounding roads, the 2020 official course for the marathon, half-marathon, and 8K will be at Dorey Park and along the Virginia Capital Trail. While it may lack the fanfare, a mass start and crowds, it will still have some of the race day things to which runners look forward. The course is marked and measured, will feature restrooms and water bottle refill stations and give competitors the chance to get a USA Track & Field certified time.