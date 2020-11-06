Unique Richmond Marathon set to get underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Marathon is usually one of the most anticipated Saturdays in the city, but this year, runners will have 16 days to get their races complete. The first of those days gets going this Saturday.
Instead of starting and finishing nestled in downtown Richmond and traveling the surrounding roads, the 2020 official course for the marathon, half-marathon, and 8K will be at Dorey Park and along the Virginia Capital Trail. While it may lack the fanfare, a mass start and crowds, it will still have some of the race day things to which runners look forward. The course is marked and measured, will feature restrooms and water bottle refill stations and give competitors the chance to get a USA Track & Field certified time.
A chip on the back of official race bibs, combined with the GPS of the Racejoy app, and runners will be able to get officials times. While the Richmond Marathon was initially set to be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, that will no longer be the case due to the multiple-day set-up of the event.
The course will be staffed by Sports Backers from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from November 7-22.
Registration will be open for the duration of the marathon. You can sign up here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.