On This Day: The Confederate States of America held presidential election in 1861

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Nov. 6, 1861, The Confederate States of America held a presidential election.
Moderate Jefferson Davis was chosen by a convention in February of 1861 so the election in November was more of a formality. It was by popular vote and to serve a six-year term instead of four.
Davis would go on to serve as president of the confederacy until the end of the Civil War and when he was arrested in Georgia in 1865.
Learn all about why Davis was chosen and how the election and subsequent inauguration in Richmond happened from Andy Talkov at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Episode 5 of Season 4:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.