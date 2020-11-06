On the Sidelines- November 6 (Atlee- Siege Performance)

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Alec Eberle and Nick Clarke were teammates at Atlee, holding down the Raiders' offensive line. Now they’re teaming up again as partners in the business world.
Eberle and Clarke opened Siege Performance last month, an athletic training gym that is geared towards sports performance, but also features adult fitness, as well as tactical training for first responders. Eberle recently became a certified strength and conditioning specialist, while Clarke has a masters degree in sports management, so a gym is a natural fit.
Siege Performance is just down the street from their alma mater, but these two former linemen train elite players from all across the Richmond area.
Eberle played his college football at Florida State, Clarke at Old Dominion, and both have suffered injuries through football. Their goal is to help younger players learn through their experiences on all fronts relating to the sport and in life.
This is not the first time the two former Raiders have teamed up after high school. Shortly after returning home to train for hopeful NFL shots, the two started Hog Academy, a company focused on training offensive linemen in hopes of helping them achieve lengthy careers.
