Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney not reopening Marcus-David Peters case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After reviewing the case related to the shooting of Marcus-David Peters, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said she will not be reopening the case.
Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, on Interstate 95 while experiencing a mental health crisis.
McEachin reviewed the case and evidence after concerns were raised by the Peters family.
After the review, McEachin made the following conclusion in the report:
“Based upon my review of the Analysis and of the evidence listed therein, the additional evidence requested and discussed above, the applicable law, and the totality of the circumstances surrounding this devastating event, the officer’s ultimate decision to use lethal force was a reasonable response to the imminent danger presented to himself and the public by Mr. Peters' continued violent behavior due to his mental deterioration.”
Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.
Read the full report, HERE.
