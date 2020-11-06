Police: Woman caught on camera stealing homemade gifts from home

HANOVER CO., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies are already responding to porch thefts ahead of the holiday season.
On Thursday evening, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Belton Circle in Mechanicsville for the report of a larceny.
While the fall decorations still hang from many doors, not everyone is feeling the holiday spirit just yet.
“The bag was hanging on the door; it was bright orange, pretty big,” said Alana Stanley, the victim.
Authorities said the initial investigation indicated a woman operating a blue Jeep Cherokee pulled up in front of the home, got out of her vehicle, took a package from the front door, and left in her SUV.
The act was caught on a neighbor’s Nest camera. Stanley said the orange bag was filled with homemade gifts.
“I am making these [ornaments] and facemasks for a client,” she said. “It was her sister’s birthday, and they were unfortunately stolen off my door.”
Stanley recently started Evolve Customizations, a personal customization business.
“I’ll just cover it in glitter and the tape will come off and it will be a perfect circle,” Stanley explained while working on a project.
With the holidays approaching, she has been busy getting orders together. However, on Thursday, Stanley said a Grinch came to her home.
“It just feels like you’re violated, and it also makes you look bad as a business,” she added.
Typically, the new entrepreneur does not leave personalized items outside for customers but did for the first time on Thursday.
“My client for personal training came at 4:56 p.m., we walked in the house, I have gym, so we went and trained,” Stanley said. “By 4:58 p.m., the package was gone, me not knowing.”
The customer who ordered the items showed up around 5:30 p.m., according to Stanley. After speaking with her, Stanley worked fast to create new ones – ornaments and masks from a holiday classic.
“I think the gifts [the suspect] got were for them,” she said. “A Grinch took my Grinch ornaments and masks.”
As the holidays approach, Stanley is changing her ways to ensure her customer’s products remain safe.
“Definitely not doing that again,” she said. “I will be going to Best Buy and buying a Ring [camera].”
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office also has several tips to prevent package thefts not only during the holiday season but throughout the year:
- Get a P.O. Box at their local post office
- Use a locker/delivery box outside their home Install security cameras
- Set up notifications to track the package
- Require signatures on delivery
Anyone with information on the Belton Circle larceny is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.
