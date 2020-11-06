Police search for missing Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a woman went missing this morning.
On Nov. 6, the family of Shirley Hodges, 60, reported her as missing and endangered with an underlying medical condition.
Hodges was last seen just after 12 a.m. in the area of Mechanicsville/US-360 and Harvie Road in Henrico County.
Hodges is about 5′3″, 160 lbs, and was last seen wearing a floral dress, no shoes and a red jacket.
Anyone with information on Hodges whereabouts should contact Henrico police at 804-501-5000.
