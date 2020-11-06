Police: Man threatens to kill clerk during robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County say that a man threatened to kill a clerk during a robbery on Wednesday evening.
Officers said a man went into a business in the 8600 block of Patterson Avenue and demanded money.
Police said the man told the clerk “imma tell you like this, give me everything that’s in the register…or imma kill you!”
The suspect then got away with about $120, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bartol at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
