Police: Man being sought after suspicious activity in two Henrico stores

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is being sought after suspicious activity in two stores in Henrico.
On Oct. 27, around 5:40 p.m., Henrico police responded to a local store in the 9000 block of West Broad Street.
According to the investigation, a woman reported a man had been staring at her, acting suspiciously as he was walked away.
Management of the store worked with police and reviewed footage of the man on camera following the victim into the aisle.
After a brief encounter, the man immediately exits the store and walks to a black Chevrolet Impala.
Nearly 45 minutes later around 6:30 p.m., police received an additional report of an unknown man acting suspiciously in the 11000 block of Patterson Avenue at another store.
Another female victim reported being followed around and the male was acting suspiciously.
Video at the second store location showed the man arriving in a black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows.
The man is described as between 5′7″-6′0″ tall and has black hair.
Police say both incidents are related.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man should contact Detective Alphin at 804-501-4143, or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.