Police: Arrests made after last night’s protest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say several arrests have been made after last night’s protest in downtown Richmond.
According to the investigation, Richmond police were made aware of an event scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Lee Circle.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., dozens of protesters led by ‘Black Lives Matter 757’ assembled near the Stuart Circle.
Protesters marched alongside several protest support vehicles for approximately an hour before the vehicles drove into oncoming traffic at E Broad and N 9th streets, according to police.
At least 10 summonses were written for various traffic offenses to include reckless driving and served two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, police say.
Police also say Stephen Ward was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Ward was released on a summons.
Some members of the group then continued marching in the downtown area. At approximately 11:30 p.m., RPD officers say they noticed Kevin M. Beecher throw a traffic cone at an occupied tractor-trailer, traveling through the intersection of West Broad and North Henry Streets.
Beecher then fled on foot, which resulted in a short pursuit. Beecher was apprehended a block away at West Broad and North Monroe Streets and is charged with inciting a riot, throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle, destruction of property, and pedestrian in the roadway, police say.
