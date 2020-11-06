News to Know for Nov. 6: Va. men arrested for plot; States finalize vote counts; Marcus Alert bill signed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
This morning you will run into some fog, mainly east of Richmond then mostly sunny during the afternoon.
Highs in the low 70s.
Henrico police say a woman went missing this morning.
On Nov. 6, the family of Shirley Hodges, 60, reported her as missing and endangered with an underlying medical condition.
Hodges was last seen just after 12 a.m. in the area of Mechanicsville/US-360 and Harvie Road in Henrico County.
Anyone with information on Hodges whereabouts should contact Henrico police at 804-501-5000.
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Richmond McDonald’s.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to the McDonald’s in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, police found a man inside the vehicle in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being tallied in Philadelphia.
Senior law enforcement officials tell NBC station WCAU that they were tipped off to the duo who were seen driving a silver-colored Hummer truck and were possibly armed.
The men, who police have not identified, have yet to be charged with any crime.
Police have not confirmed if any weapons were found.
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race, with a number of battleground states still too early to call.
President Donald Trump is renewing his unfounded claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.
Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a campaign legal strategy to attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean Trump’s defeat.
Governor Ralph Northam signed new laws on Thursday that advance sentencing reform and establish a statewide ‘Marcus’ alert system.
The ‘Marcus’ alert will establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services.
The measure also promotes a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis and also limits the role of law enforcement.
The law is named after a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis.
Henrico families must submit a student intent form, which will state if the child will attend virtually or in person.
The Henrico School Board adopted on Oct. 22 a plan for phased reopening, starting with younger elementary students having the option to return on Nov. 30.
The phased plan would conclude in February with middle and high schoolers having the same option.
The form, titled "Student Intent 2020-21″ is located in the PowerSchool Parent Portal under “Access Online Forms,” and must be filled out by Nov. 8 at midnight.
The 2020 Richmond Marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, won’t be held as a traditional single-day event due to public health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will instead offer an official course starting and finishing at Dorey Park from Nov. 7-22 and a virtual option remains in place for participants to take part on a route of their choosing as well.
The official course will also feature distances for the Richmond Half Marathon and Allianz Partners 8K, which were set to take place in conjunction with the marathon on Nov. 14.
The racecourses will be open from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day from Saturday, Nov. 7, to Saturday, Nov. 22.
Emergency SNAP benefits will be available again later this month.
The benefits are for those who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of the regular monthly benefits.
They will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on Nov. 16.
