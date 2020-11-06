Nevada becomes first state to protect same-sex marriage in state constitution

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters added four new amendments to the state constitution, including the right to same-sex marriage.
By passing Question 2, Nevada voters removed an inactive same-sex marriage ban from the state constitution. The measure’s passage comes two decades after the electorate voted to add the ban to the constitution and ensures same-sex marriage will remain state law even if a future U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 2015 decision legalizing it throughout the country.
“This overwhelming majority should be a reminder that LGBTQ equality is not just the right thing to do, it is exactly what Nevadans want,” said Briana Escamilla, Human Rights Campaign’s Nevada director.
Question 2′s passage enshrines same-sex marriage as a right in the constitution and establishes that religious organizations and clergy members have the right to refuse to perform a marriage.
Although the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned state same-sex marriage bans, before Election Day the provisions remained in the constitutions of 30 states. By approving the initiative, voters made Nevada the nation’s first state to overturn a ban.
