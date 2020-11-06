Friday Forecast: Morning fog south and east, then pleasant and warm for November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend. Overnight lows will stay above freezing with comfortable daytime highs
FRIDAY: Some morning fog, mainly east of Richmond then mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Remnant tropical moisture plus a cold front could bring heavy rain Wednesday and/orThursday
WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. Eta stays near Gulf but rainfall pulled northward over southeastern U.S. into Virginia. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 70%)
THURSDAY: Showers likely. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 60s (Rain Chance 60%)
