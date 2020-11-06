Crown Royal partners with nonprofit to let you send troops a free care package

(WWBT) - Crown Royal has partnered with Packages from Home, a non-profit whose mission is to send care packages to deployed United States troops, to let you send a free care package to them.
On Crown Royal’s website, individuals can choose four out of eight of the most requested items from troops to send in the package. Those items include beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein/granola bars and tea.
After choosing the items, you can add a personal message to the package. The packages will then be sent to troops in Crown Royal’s iconic purple bags, free of charge.
The goal is to send 1 million bags to servicemen and women by the end of 2020.
For more information and to pack a bag, click here.
