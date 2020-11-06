Chesterfield woman at center of revenge porn case breaks her silence

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman who made a name for herself when she ran for Virginia’s House of Delegates last year has now accepted a plea deal in a revenge porn case out of Henrico.
It’s the first time she’s ever spoken about the controversial case. Sheila Bynum-Coleman says it happened after a woman her family’s company did business with had an inappropriate relationship with her husband. She says when she went to end that business relationship, it eventually resulted in criminal charges.
“Although lots of people see me as a politician and someone who advocates in the community, I’m still a wife. I’m still a human. I’m still a woman with emotions and feelings,” Sheila Bynum-Coleman said.
She admits it’s been a rough year for her family. Earlier this year, she was charged with two counts of disseminating nude photos of another woman. In court Thursday, she accepted a plea deal to only be charged with one count.
“I decided to take a plea agreement to avoid a trial where my personal life was just open to the public. You know, we have children,” she said.
Under the agreement, a judge will revisit the case after she completes 200 hours of community service. After this, the charge could be dismissed.
“This is what I do, I work in the community…I look forward to working with organizations like, Help Me Help You, which is a non-profit organization that helps returning citizens. I have a home for homeless women and I look forward to working with some of the organizations who refer those women to me, and we’re going to move on,” she said.
The criminal investigation began last year, a month before the big election that she lost against former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox.
“I had to continue with my day and keep going out knocking on doors, and I had a debate later that week. I had to keep campaigning and what was happening in my marriage, I had to put that to the side,” Bynum-Coleman explained.
“Do you anticipate another political run?” NBC12′s Brent Solomon asked.
“I do. I do plan on running again. I look forward to continuing to advocate in my community for the issues that are very important to me…I can’t give up on the advocacy work I’ve been doing for years,” she responded.
Bynum-Coleman says she’s never had a criminal history and looks forward to working with the judge in hopes of having her case dismissed.
