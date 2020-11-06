Central Virginia voters await result of presidential election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden battle to lead the nation, they have to have to wait on the results - along with the record number of voters who showed up to the polls or mailed in their ballots.
There are so many opinions about this historic election, which is one that seems unpredictable by the day.
“There’s a lot of stuff going on that I’m not pleased with in terms of the way they’re counting it now. So, I think maybe we should look at it through the legal challenges just to make sure it’s confirmed that everybody can live with the results,” Robert Varela said.
“He is the most unpresidential person. Thin skin, the biggest ego on earth and we don’t need them as the head of our United States,” said Lew Wyland, a Republican who has reservations about the leader of his party.
