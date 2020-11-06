Capitol Police: Three men charged after Science Museum of Virginia break-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol police say they have charged three men after an investigation of a break-in at the Science Museum of Virginia earlier this year during a night of rioting and looting. A fourth suspect involved is being sought.
In the early morning hours of May 31, police say a number of buildings were burglarized and burned as rioters made their way through several Richmond neighborhoods, including a long stretch of the Broad Street corridor.
Capitol police responded to the Science Museum located at 2500 W. Broad Street following an alarm that was activated at 3:14 a.m.
After arriving on the scene, investigators found that someone had gained access to the museum by smashing a basement window.
Once inside, there were stolen electronics and caused damages in various parts of the complex, leading to total estimated losses of $5,000, police say.
According to the investigation, Capitol police obtained warrants this week for:
- Makel Daizon Al-Qadaffi, 19
- Zakeye Navon Turner, 18
- Sherod Antoine Jenkins Jr., 19
- Allen Hargrove Jr., 25
All four men are Richmond residents and have been charged with single counts of grand larceny, burglary, conspiracy to trespass or commit larceny and injury to any property, monument, etc, according to police.
Authorities are continuing to search for Turner and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 804-780-1000.
