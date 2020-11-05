Several Richmond City Council district races still too close to call

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond voters appear to have reelected six incumbents to city council with three other districts still in close races.
According to unofficial results, District 1′s Andreas Addison, District 5′s Stephanie Lynch, District 6′s Ellen Robertson and District 7′s Cynthia Newbille all have leads in their races.
District 4′s Kristen Nye Larson and District 9′s Michael Jones ran unopposed and will retain their seats.
District 8′s incumbent Reva Trammell is in a tight race with challenger Amy Wentz. According to results at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Trammell has 2,905 and Wentz has 2,637. Regie Ford is also running in the race with 904.
In District 2, the race between Katherine Jordan and Tavarris Spinks is very close and listed at 50/50 with the vote. District 3 is also in a close race between Ann-Frances Lambert and Elaine Summerfield. Willie Edward Hilliard is also running in the District 3 race.
View the unofficial election results as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday from the Department of Elections below:
District 1
- Andreas D. Addison, Incumbent - 6,872 - 49%
- Michael R. Dickinson - 1,751 - 12%
- Michael C. “Mike” Gray - 5,434 - 39%
District 2
- Katherine L. Jordan - 7,030 - 50%
- Tavarris J. Spinks - 7,056 - 50%
District 3
- Willie Edward Hilliard - 2,801 - 27%
- Ann-Frances Lambert - 3,834 - 37%
- Elaine T. Summerfield - 3,628 - 35%
District 4
- Kristen Nye Larson, Incumbent
District 5
- Stephanie A. Lynch, Incumbent - 6,715 - 58%
- Jer’mykeal D. Mccoy - 2,533 - 22%
- Nicholas S. Da Silva - 1,020 - 9%
- Mamie L. Taylor - 1,227 - 11%
District 6
- Allan-Charles R. Chipman - 3,616 - 37%
- Ellen F. Robertson, Incumbent - 6,221 - 63%
District 7
- Cynthia I. Newbille, Incumbent - 7,189 - 64%
- Joseph S.H. Rogers - 4,088 - 36%
District 8
- Regie D. Ford - 904 - 14%
- Reva M. Trammell, Incumbent - 2,905 - 45%
- Amy C. Wentz - 2,637 - 41%
District 9
- Michael J. Jones, Incumbent
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.