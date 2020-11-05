Richmond native conducts maintenance on helicopter aboard U.S. Navy warship

PHILIPPINE SEA (WWBT) - Richmond native and Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class has been busy conducting maintenance aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.
Johnathan Wright is assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron and conducted maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk seat in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft.
The USS Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5.
