Police search for man accused of trying to rob victim at ATM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a man who is accused of trying to rob a victim at an ATM.
Officials said the incident happened on Nov. 3 just before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Parham Road.
When officers arrived, the victim told police that they were trying to make a transaction at the ATM when a man approached the vehicle and demanded money, possibly with a knife.
The victim was able to drive away and call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Tuzzo at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Henrico police released the following safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings. If anything or anyone seems suspicious, stop your transaction and go to another ATM.
- Use machines that you are familiar with.
- Make sure the area is well-lit.
- Never walk away from the ATM with cash in your hand. Secure your money and bank card before walking away.
- Report acts of crime, no matter how minor; your actions can help others from becoming victims.
