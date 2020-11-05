Police: Man charged after striking victim in the head with handgun during robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was arrested after striking a victim in the head with a handgun while robbing them.
Police said there were called to the area of Staples Mill Road and Bethlehem Road around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Officials said the victim was in the area seeking money and was then invited back to a home along Dollard Drive.
“An argument ensued and the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, demanding a wallet and phone,” police said.
Preston Leep, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
