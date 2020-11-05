Police: Man charged after striking victim in the head with handgun during robbery

Police: Man charged after striking victim in the head with handgun during robbery
Preston Leep (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 3:44 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was arrested after striking a victim in the head with a handgun while robbing them.

Police said there were called to the area of Staples Mill Road and Bethlehem Road around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Officials said the victim was in the area seeking money and was then invited back to a home along Dollard Drive.

“An argument ensued and the victim was struck in the head with a handgun, demanding a wallet and phone,” police said.

Preston  Leep, 31, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.