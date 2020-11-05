Police investigating after man found shot outside apartment building

Richmond police vehicle (Source: NBC12)
By Hannah Smith | November 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 4:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to be OK after being found shot outside an apartment building in Richmond.

Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for the report of a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man outside of an apartment building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

