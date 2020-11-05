Petersburg City Public Schools to remain virtual for second nine weeks

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools' leaders decided to allow students to continue doing virtual learning for the rest of the semester.
School leaders received an update on the reopening of schools during a school board meeting on Nov. 4.
After that update and an update on the latest health trends from the Crater Health Department, the board decided to keep the students at home at least through Feb. 2.
The board will revisit the topic at a meeting on Jan. 6.
