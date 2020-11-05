Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | No COVID-19 deaths in Central Va. reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 188,770 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Friday, a 1,568 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 3,682 deaths with 12,936 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,960,868 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.9 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,341.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 28,859 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,415 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,481 cases, 438 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,762 cases, 510 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,625 cases, 466 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,802 cases, 137 hospitalizations, 45 deaths
- Petersburg: 987 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 350 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.