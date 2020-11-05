Man found shot to death in vehicle at Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Richmond McDonald’s.
Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the McDonald’s in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, police found a man inside the vehicle in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
