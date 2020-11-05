Hopewell students go virtual after COVID-19 exposure

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Students in Hopewell will be doing classes online after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the person is a transportation staff member, and students who were being taken to Woodlawn and Hopewell High School for some in-person classes were potentially exposed.
Those students and staff members are now in quarantine.
Students whose classes will be virtual the rest of this week have been notified.
All other school activities will continue as scheduled.
