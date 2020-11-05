Forecast: A pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend. Overnight lows will stay above freezing with no rain expected
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, with some high clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: AM mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of a sprinkle near the bay otherwise mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s (Rain Chance 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Remnant tropical moisture plus a cold front could bring heavy rain Wednesday or Thursday
WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. Potential rain from remnants of Eta. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance 60%)
