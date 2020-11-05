Deputies searching for suspects in connection to stolen trailer

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in connection to a stolen trailer.
Deputies said they were called to the 7200 block of Atlee Road on Oct. 18 regarding the larceny.
“According to surveillance images and video obtained, a silver Ford F-150, 4-door pick-up truck, backed up to the trailer. The passenger, a white male, exited the vehicle and hooked the trailer to the truck," a release said.
Deputies said the suspects were on scene for less than a minute.
“The trailer is a 2020 18′ Holmes Dual Axle Trailer. Added features on the trailer include a yellow Gorilla Lift ramp assist, a black DeeZee blow molded toolbox, two bright green, Green Touch backpack blower racks and one bright green, Green Touch trimmer rack,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
