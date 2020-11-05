Chesterfield police search for missing 57-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.
Leslie A. Beasley, 57, who lives in the 21000 block of Warren Avenue, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Police describe her as being 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has partially gray hair and gray eyes. Her clothing description is unknown and a picture of her is not yet available, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.