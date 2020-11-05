Chesterfield police search for missing 57-year-old woman

Chesterfield police search for missing 57-year-old woman
(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:36 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Leslie A. Beasley, 57, who lives in the 21000 block of Warren Avenue, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Police describe her as being 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has partially gray hair and gray eyes. Her clothing description is unknown and a picture of her is not yet available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.