Car rally being held in Richmond to demand every vote is counted

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians will be holding a car rally in Richmond to demand that every vote is counted in the 2020 election in order to ‘swear in a government that is of, by, and for the people’.
The event will be hosted by multiple progressive organizations including New VA Majority and Progress VA.
Speakers from the communities will speak at the event before the car rally and parade.
“In our democracy, our voices and our votes count. We pick our leaders, our leaders do not pick their voters,” the organizations said in a statement.
The car rally parade will take place on Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. at 1615 East Broad Street.
