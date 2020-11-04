US trade deficit falls to $63.9 billion in September

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, John Deere tractors made by Deere & Company are shown as they are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. trade deficit fell in September 2020 after hitting a 14-year high in August as exports outpaced imports. The Commerce Department reported, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to 63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. (Source: Ted S. Warren)