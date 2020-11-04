4th person charged in killing of man found in burned car

APPOMATTOX, Va. - Authorities in Virginia have charged a fourth person in the death of a man whose body was found last month in a burned vehicle.
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keyanta K. Robinson, of Madison Heights, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Carlos L. Rose.
The News & Advance reports that Rose’s remains were found on Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that had been set on fire and abandoned in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.
He had been reported missing from the Boonsboro area of Bedford County.
Robinson’s whereabouts are unknown.
