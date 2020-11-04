Richmond health director urges caution regarding upcoming holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Health Department’s director is urging families not to gather during the upcoming holidays, and if they do, to take precautions when gathering.
“We will need to think differently about how we do family gatherings this year,” Dr. Danny Avula said.
During a COVID-19 response briefing, Mayor Levar Stoney said that since the pandemic began there have been 5,542 positive COVID-19 cases in the city, with 78 deaths.
Avula says the case count is increasing. Right now, it is sitting at about 11.7 cases per 100,000 people. At this point, the city’s positivity rate is sitting just under 4%.
Avula says at a testing event in Henrico last week they saw a 30% percent positivity among those people tested, and that “transmission is happening.”
During the briefing, Avula also urged people to reconsider their Thanksgiving plans this year by not gathering or taking measures to mitigate the spread.
“The best and safest thing is to not do it, if at all possible. But I recognize that many families will want to continue traditions and will be willing to do it with some adjustments,” Avula said.
He recommends that families quarantine prior to the gathering, if at all possible, and limit any points of contact where the virus could be picked up. For anyone unable to quarantine, Avula recommends that people consider getting tested prior to attending.
“Try to keep as much outside as possible, try to maintain distancing, and enforce mask-wearing as much as possible. And if at all possible, do not stay within household units. Try to stay in another house and kind of limit gathering time to meals and other social engagements,” Avula said.
After going to any event, Avula says individuals should consider a 14-day quarantine to monitor for symptoms.
Stoney also added that the public needs to put health and safety first, not only for families but other community members too.
