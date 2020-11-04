Richmond Electoral Board Chairman: Stoney has substantial lead in 6 of 9 districts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Electoral Board Chairman says Mayor Levar Stoney has a substantial lead in 6 of 9 districts, and all signs indicate that he will win reelection. However, the race has not yet been called and those numbers need to be certified.
Levar Stoney was running for reelection against four other candidates - Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean and Alexsis Rodgers - Click on their names to read more about them.
Stoney watched the numbers roll in privately with close family and friends, however, there were issues in those votes being reported.
For roughly two hours the number of votes was slowly updated on the city’s registrar website leaving many people questioning what was wrong. Nearly four hours after polls closed, districts 4 and 8 in the city did not have any votes reported.
Just after 10 p.m., the numbers started updating on the website.
Stoney was out and about Tuesday campaigning outside polling sites. While Stoney has already served four years in the mayoral role, he does have plans for the future if re-elected, which he said focuses on bridging the divide in the city.
“Universal pre-K leading into our investment in our kids and public education," Stoney said. "I also want to focus on how we create generational worth and economic empowerment for our Black Richmonders; how we transform public housing and also creating more Black homeowners here in the city of Richmond,” Stoney said.
Shortly after 11 p.m., Stoney’s campaign manager released the following statement:
“While we are still watching the results closely, it is clear that the Mayor is the only candidate in the race with a coalition to win five out of nine districts. I am confident that the Mayor will be re-elected to serve a second term.”
Meanwhile, Councilwoman Kim Gray has been a close second in the race for much of Tuesday evening, with more than 28% of the vote.
Gray has served the city in some capacity for close to a dozen years, working on the school board and city council.
Gray, 49, said she will make affordable housing a top priority along with a plan to modernize all Richmond Public School buildings over the next decade.
To win the mayoral race, you need to win five of the city’s nine districts. If that does not happen, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates. According to the city’s charter, the runoff election must be held on the sixth Tuesday after the general election. Which would be Dec. 15, but this is only if necessary.
