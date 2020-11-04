Police: 12-year-old dies after being inadvertently shot

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police said a 12-year-old boy is dead after he was inadvertently shot on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Totty Street around 11 p.m.
Police said the boy, who lived at the home, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
On Nov. 4, police obtained a warrant for Rayshawn D. Elmore, 22, for involuntary manslaughter.
“g. At this time, the investigation indicates that Elmore inadvertently shot the victim, who is known to him,” police said.
Elmore turned himself into police Wednesday morning and is currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.