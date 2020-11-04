Police: Suspect sought in $5,000 jewelry theft, home break-in

Suspect sought in jewelry theft in Richmond. (Source: Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 12:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought for a $5,000 jewelry theft and a home break-in.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 16, a male suspect was caught on security video walking up to a residence in the 800 block of North 24th Street.

Police say the suspect kicked in the back door and stole a box and pouch which contained jewelry valued at approximately $5,000.

According to the investigation, the jewelry was considered heirlooms in the victims' family.

Anyone with information should contact First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

