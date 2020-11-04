Police: Suspect sought in $5,000 jewelry theft, home break-in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought for a $5,000 jewelry theft and a home break-in.
At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 16, a male suspect was caught on security video walking up to a residence in the 800 block of North 24th Street.
Police say the suspect kicked in the back door and stole a box and pouch which contained jewelry valued at approximately $5,000.
According to the investigation, the jewelry was considered heirlooms in the victims' family.
Anyone with information should contact First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.