Police say alcohol, no seat belt factors in Chesterfield crash that killed 45-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person was killed in an overnight crash in Chesterfield.
On Nov. 4 around 12:15 a.m., a crash occurred in the 19300 block of Hull Street Road.
According to the police’s investigation, Kevin Jennings, 45, was driving a 2008 Kia Sportage east on Hull Street Road when it ran off the road into the median and overturned.
Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both alcohol and no seat belt were factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
