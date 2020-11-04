Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 17 outbreaks reported in 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 187,202 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Thursday, a 1,366 case increase from Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 3,688 deaths with 12,865 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,94,446 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased to 5.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported on Thursday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,334.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 28,749 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 11,303 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,445 cases, 435 hospitalizations, 120 deaths
- Henrico: 6,713 cases, 509 hospitalizations, 240 deaths
- Richmond: 5,595 cases, 463 hospitalizations, 78 deaths
- Hanover: 1,780 cases, 135 hospitalizations, 45 deaths
- Petersburg: 982 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 346 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
