News to Know for Nov. 4: Election updates, results; Biden wins Virginia; Mark Warner wins re-election

Daytime highs and lows running ABOVE average with barely a rain chance.
There will be a cold start to the day, then Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.
President Donald Trump carried Florida, the nation’s most prized battleground state, and he and Democrat Joe Biden focused early Wednesday on the three Northern industrial states Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.
Trump kept several states, including Texas, Iowa and Ohio, where Biden had made a strong play in the final stages of the campaign.
The tight overall contest reflected a deeply polarized nation struggling to respond to the worst health crisis in more than a century, with millions of lost jobs, and reckoning on racial injustice.
By early Wednesday, neither candidate had the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Virginia in the race for president.
The state contributes 13 votes to the Electoral College. It takes 270 votes to win the presidency.
Republicans last won the presidential election here in 2004, when President George W. Bush defeated challenger John Kerry.
While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.
The crowded field of Richmond mayoral candidates has left the official winner of the position unknown as of Tuesday evening.
Thousands of votes still need to be reported on the city’s registrar website, as only 32,090 were being shown as of midnight Wednesday.
Levar Stoney was running for reelection against four other candidates - Kim Gray, Justin Griffin, Tracey McLean and Alexsis Rodgers - Click on their names to read more about them.
To win the mayoral race, you need to win five of the city’s nine districts. If that does not happen, a runoff election will be held between the top two candidates.
Virginia’s 11 United States House seats were up for grabs this election season, for a list of the projected winners so far from the Associated Press, click here.
Districts 2, 4 and 7 do not have winners yet.
A winner has yet to be declared in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race where Republican Nick Freitas is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.
Spanberger trying to hold on to her congressional seat in the 7th House District, but right now it appears Freitas is in the lead as of reported results from the Department of Elections as of 5:49 a.m. on Wednesday.
The 7th District is considered one of the tightest races in the commonwealth. Spanberger narrowly won the seat two years ago, winning by roughly 7,000 votes.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has won a third term, the Associated Press projects.
Warner defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade in a low-key race in which the incumbent had a massive cash advantage. Democrats haven’t lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.
Republican Daniel Gade says he is not conceding and is slamming the Associated Press for calling Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia the winner of the U.S. Senate race.
“Just like I conceded nothing in combat, just like I conceded nothing in the hospital, and just like all of us conceded nothing this entire race, I concede nothing and I’m coming for you, Mark Warner,” Gade said in a video posted on Twitter.
As Virginians headed to the polls on Tuesday, they voted on two constitutional amendments, which overwhelmingly pass.
The first proposed measure was the “Redistricting Commission Amendment,” which would create a commission to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
The second amendment, which has officially been passed by voters, is the “Motor Vehicle Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans Amendment,” which exempts totally-disabled veterans from property taxes on one vehicle.
